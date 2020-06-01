StreetLightning
Investors Should Weigh Facebook Employee Dissatisfaction, Jim Cramer Says

Daniel Kuhn

Social media and how content posted should or shouldn’t be regulated is once again in full focus as Facebook employees reportedly criticized CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s inaction on certain incendiary posts from President Donald Trump.

The responsibility social media platforms have for posted content came into full focus last week when Twitter placed “fact checks” and warnings on tweets from the president.

Trump responded to the move with an executive order on social media and a series of tweets that condemned the platform.

The issue came to full focus after the president tweeted “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” ahead of a weekend of civil unrest as some protests around the death of George Floyd escalated to rioting.

While Twitter once again put a warning on the tweet, Facebook left a post up without added context. “We think people need to know if the government is planning to deploy force,” Zuckerberg later wrote in a Facebook post.

Zuckerberg has consistently said it isn’t Facebook’s place to be an “arbiter of truth.” However, some Facebook employees have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the position. 

Will employee dissatisfaction with Facebook carry over to investors in the stock? 

Jim Cramer said investors should be paying attention to a company's relationship with its top employees, as consistent dissatisfaction could began to impact employee retention, with talent fleeing to a competitor. 

Catch his full take in the video above. 

Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
