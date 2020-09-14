StreetLightning
Jim Cramer: Everything Is Going Amazon's Way

Katherine Ross

Facing the prospect of even higher demand this coming holiday shopping season, online e-commerce giant Amazon plans to hire as many as 100,000 full- and part-time employees across the U.S. and Canada to work in its growing network of fulfillment centers.

The hiring spree follows a six-month bender for Amazon that saw global sales surge to records as consumers turned to their screens for shopping amid pandemic-induced lockdowns - and grew acclimated to getting their goods delivered to their doorstep.

“We are opening 100 buildings this month alone across new fulfillment and sortation centers, delivery stations, and other sites,” said Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Amazon. “We are proud to be hiring 100,000 new associates with pay of $15 per hour or more across those buildings and in our network. Our expansion also comes with an unwavering commitment to safety. Collectively, our new team members have already completed more than 1,200,000 hours of safety training, with over 500,000 more hours expected, to ensure that in addition to fast and efficient delivery for our customers, we’re providing a safe and modern environment for our employees and partners.”

To fulfill that demand, Amazon has been opening fulfillment and sortation centers, delivery stations, and other sites and locations at a rapid clip - 75 in the U.S. and Canada so far in 2020, with 100 more planned before the end of the calendar year.

