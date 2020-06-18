StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: Europe Is Trying to 'Honeypot' the U.S.

Katherine Ross

European countries are speaking out after the Trump administration withdrew from negotiations on an international digital services tax.

“Attempting to rush such difficult negotiations is a distraction from far more important matters,” Mnuchin said in the June 12 letter to four European finance ministers. “This is a time when governments around the world should focus their attention on dealing with the economic issues resulting from COVID-19.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin informed European finance ministers last week, in a letter obtained by the Financial Times, that the negotiations at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development were at an “impasse” and said they should be put on hold while the countries addressed the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. was unable to agree even on an interim basis on changes to global taxation law that would affect leading U.S. digital companies. The U.S. wants to resume the talks later this year, Mnuchin said.

“The United States remains opposed to digital services taxes and similar unilateral measures,” Mnuchin said. “As we have repeatedly said, if countries choose to collect or adopt such taxes, the United States will respond with appropriate commensurate measures.” 

The French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, said the U.S. decision was “a provocation."

“We were a few inches from an agreement,” he said on France Inter radio, the New York Times reported. “What is this way of treating the allies of the United States, by systematically threatening us with sanctions?”

So, what does this mean for tech stocks? Catch Cramer's take in the video above. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch TheStreet's Interview with Dr. Fauci

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: Lyft's Plan Shows Uber Doesn't Know Where It's Going

Jim Cramer as some thoughts on Lyft after the company announced its plans to go all-electric by 2030.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Likes Ford Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on Ford as the company prepares to compete with Tesla's autopilot technology.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Calls Spotify Stock an 'Absolute Favorite'

Is Spotify a buy? Here's what Jim Cramer says.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Carnival Has the Ability to Raise Money

Jim Cramer weighs in on Carnival and what's next for the company and stock after another difficult earnings report.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Wants to Hear About Covid-19 During Apple WWDC

Jim Cramer breaks down what he'd like to see on his Apple Watch when it comes to the coronavirus and coronavirus testing.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer: Oracle Still Has No Real Growth In Licensing

Jim Cramer weighs in on Oracle's earnings.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Isn't Buying DraftKings Stock

Jim Cramer breaks down why he isn't buying DraftKings stock.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Doesn't See Anything Wrong With Google

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Google.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Facebook Muting Political Ads Is 'Enough'

Jim Cramer talks about Facebook's decision on political ads.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Markets Want to Believe Rising Coronavirus Case Counts Are 'Isolated'

Jim Cramer discusses the coronavirus and its impact on the markets as cases rise in Texas and Arizona.

Katherine Ross