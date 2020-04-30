Jim Cramer: Elon Musk Is a 'Rugged Individualist'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has railed against the stay-at-home orders being enforced in hopes of containing the coronavirus pandemic.

But, on Tesla's earnings call Wednesday night, Musk took it a step further.

He called the orders "fascist."

TheStreet's Annie Gaus noted, "Musk went on an expletive-laced rant about the widespread shelter-in-place orders that have suspended operations at Tesla's main factory in California, calling the orders "fascist."

In response to a question, Musk referred to the shelter-in-place orders intended to curb the coronavirus pandemic "forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all constitutional rights," followed by a phrase normally abbreviated as "WTF."

So, can you separate the CEO from the company?

Watch the full video above for Jim Cramer's full take on Musk and Tesla.

