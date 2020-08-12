StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Says Earnings Can Push S&P 500 to Fresh High

Katherine Ross

Stocks rebounded Wednesday after investors returned to the tech sector following a late-day swoon in the previous session.

The S&P 500 had traded higher for most of Tuesday's session and approached an all-time record but turned lower following a slide in technology stocks and uncertainty over the next U.S. coronavirus stimulus package. The S&P 500 posted its first decline in eight trading sessions on Tuesday.

Despite the market reaction, stalled talks in Washington on more coronavirus aid was weighing on sentiment.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has called for a restart of negotiations between the Trump administration and congressional Democrats, saying it was "time for everybody to get back to the table" to discuss a fifth coronavirus aid package.

He told Fox News that the "stalemate needs to be ended. It doesn't make any difference who says let's get together again, but we ought to get together again."

U.S. and Chinese trade representatives, meanwhile, are set to discuss aspects of the phase one trade deal in the coming days. Bloomberg reported that Beijing also will push for discussions over the forced sale of TikTok's U.S. operations and the banning of WeChat to be raised during the meeting, which comes amid heightened political tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

A virtual meeting likely will take place as soon as this week though a date hasn’t been finalized, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with preparations for the talks.

However, Jim Cramer thinks the S&P 500 can push higher without a deal.

In the video above, Cramer breaks down why earnings could be the tailwind markets are looking for. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Says Moderna Could Be 'One of the Winners' in Vaccine Race

Jim Cramer discusses Moderna and where he sees the company's candidate falling in the race to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Katherine Ross

by

Kevlev

Jim Cramer: What Kamala Harris Means for UnitedHealth

Jim Cramer discusses Biden's vice presidenital nominee, Kamala Harris.

Katherine Ross

by

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Don't Own Uber Stock: 'This Is Death Knell'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Uber and Lyft.

Katherine Ross

by

BillEnright

Airbnb Must Be Doing Better Than I Thought, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on a possible Airbnb IPO.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Roku Has More Room to Run

Jim Cramer weighs in on Roku.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Remembers Sumner Redstone

Jim Cramer remembers the media icon Sumner Redstone.

Katherine Ross

Royal Caribbean Can't Survive Without Federal Reserve: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Royal Caribbean.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer's Message to the NYC CEO Council: Start Earlier

Jim Cramer has some advice for hiring more low-income residents and people of color: Start earlier than college.

Katherine Ross

Nio Stock: What Jim Cramer Would Do

Jim Cramer discusses his thoughts on Nio and Tesla.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer on Casper Stock: I Would Never Own a Mattress Company

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Casper following narrower than expected earnings.

Katherine Ross