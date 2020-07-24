StreetLightning
Jim Cramer Says Don't Sell Apple Stock Ahead of 5G

Apple earnings are next week, and we want to hear your questions in the comments below. 

According to Apple Maven, Daniel Martins, Apple is expected to report a 4% year-over-year decline in revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

So how should investors approach the stock and what should they be watching for? Apple has made headlines amid a reported state consumer protection probe as well as rising tensions between the U.S. and China. 

Jim Cramer weighed in on what Apple means for the markets ahead of earnings.

"Well, Apple is just a case of, "Do I really want to sell it ahead of 5G?" And the answer is no, you have to be willing to pay a 30 multiple, a price that you would only pay for a company that's a subscription business that, that is at the heart of it. Apple has a lot of business that has huge heart, but I do think that their subscription business, everybody pays, you don't even know that you're buying things, and I want to look at that side. We get good news there. And I feel like they were going to be like Microsoft. You're going to say, "Hey, you know what? You had a little decline on the news." And then you had to buy it," said Cramer. 

Apple's earnings are going to be key for the market next week, when it reports on Thursday, July 30.

So, Jim Cramer and I will be going live for a very special show focusing on what you need to know about Apple earnings.

What should we expect from Apple services this quarter?

Why would Goldman advise to sell Apple? Wouldn't that hurt their own partnership of running their credit card?

How long should I hold Apple?

