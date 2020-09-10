StreetLightning
Jim Cramer: Don't Look at Canopy Unless Biden Wins

Katherine Ross

Canopy Growth and Martha Stewart have teamed up to offer a CBD line. 

The new line of supplements will be called Martha Stewart CBD.

"I've found that CBD supplements are a simple way to enhance my own health and wellness, especially when it comes to managing the stresses of daily life," said Stewart in a joint statement with the Canada-based cannabis company. "I set out to create the most delicious CBD products on the market, drawing inspiration from some of my favorite recipes and flavor profiles from my greenhouse and gardens."

The CBD gummies--as well as oil drops and softgels--come in flavors ranging from kumquat to blood orange to raspberry.

The Martha Stewart CBD line launches Thursday, with a gift box and pet line launching later this year.

"We are committed to leading the CBD industry by providing trusted brands, which is why we've chosen to collaborate with Martha Stewart, someone who people turn to for advice on living well," said Canopy Growth CEO David Klein in the statement. "Together, we're bringing consumers science-backed, premium quality products in elegantly designed and gourmet flavored formats, available at a price point that makes Martha Stewart CBD one of the best values on the market."

