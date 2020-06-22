Cramer on Wirecard Controversy: 'Don't Get Sunk By One Stock'

Have you heard about what's going on with Wirecard?

Some critics have accused Wirecard of deploying third parties and shell companies to produce fake revenue and cash that it claimed to possess, but actually didn’t, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Wirecard was a high-flyer in Germany. In 2018, its market value surpassed that of the country’s largest bank, Deutsche Bank.

On Friday, June 19, CEO Markus Braun resigned, a day after the German payment processing company said it didn't know what became of €1.9 billion ($2.1 billion) of cash that sits on its balance sheet.

The company said in a brief statement that Braun’s resignation represented a mutual agreement with the company and is effective immediately.

Wirecard also suspended Chief Operating Officer Jan Marsalek.

James Freis, a former chief compliance officer of Deutsche Borse, was named interim CEO after joining the company’s board Thursday, June 18.

Many analysts and investors have been skeptical for some time about the company.

Evidence indicates that Wirecard tried to trick its auditor Ernst & Young into thinking the cash—€1.9 billion—existed, according to the Journal.

Banks can terminate €2 billion worth of loans if Wirecard can’t produce certified annual statements by Friday.

Wirecard said it was “in constructive discussions with its lending banks with regard to the continuation of the credit lines and the further business relationship."

So, what's the biggest lesson here?

Diversification, Jim Cramer said.

