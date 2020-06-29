StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Has Had it With Facebook

Katherine Ross

Starbucks joined the list of more than 150 companies that are planning to freeze advertising spending on the social media platform.

Other notable companies include Coca-Cola, Diageo and Unilever are just a few of the scores of global brand giants that have said they will pause social media ad spending for the month of July -- and in some cases until the end of the year -- unless companies such as Facebook do more to eradicate hate speech and misinformation on their social media platforms. 

"We believe in bringing communities together, both in-person and online, and we stand against hate speech, "Starbucks said in a statement. "We believe more must be done to create welcoming and inclusive online communities, and we believe both business leaders and policymakers need to come together to affect real change."

"We will pause advertising on all social media platforms while we continue discussions internally, with our media partners and with civil rights organizations in the effort to stop the spread of hate speech," the statement added.

This comes after some brands--including North Face, Ben & Jerry's and Patagonia--specifically paused advertising on sites such as Facebook due to its policies. However, not all of the brands--like Coca-Cola--have said that their ad pause is part of the boycott, but rather an overarching pause for the company to reevaluate where spends on advertising.

Facebook, which earned more than $70 billion in advertising revenue last year, said Friday that it would take "extra precautions" to safeguard the platform in the run-up to the U.S. elections in November, and pledged to take down false information about voting while implementing a new labeling system for "newsworthy" posts that would otherwise violate its policies.

While Jim Cramer maintains a position in Facebook for now, he said that he has "had it" with the economy. Cramer says the company must finally address the content it is allowing to be promoted on its platforms. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
dougv
dougv

Ive had it with Facebook in general! I have considered deleting account @DanKuhn14 but then I would lose touch with most of my high school friends!

DanKuhn14
DanKuhn14

Editor

Keeping my Facebook for now... Have you considered deleting?

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: Common Stock of Bankrupt Companies Is Worthless

Jim Cramer weighs in on Chesapeake Energy and how investors should approach common stock of a bankrupt company.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Likes Bristol-Myers Over Gilead

Jim Cramer weighs in on Gilead after it released its remdesivir pricing.

Katherine Ross

Everything Is Collapsing for Disney, Jim Cramer Says

Can the release of Hamilton on Disney+ be a bright spot for Disney? Jim Cramer takes a look at Disney stock.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer: Why President Trump Needs to Wear Mask

Jim Cramer weighs in on the states that have scaled back reopening and what the president can do to slow the spread.

Katherine Ross

Time to Buy Ford? Company Needs a Better Balance Sheet First

The new F-150 might bring in some consumers and therefore help Ford, but there still needs to be changes made.

Katherine Ross

by

BillEnright

Look Beyond Banks for Market Opportunities, Analyst Says

What should investors take away from the bank stress tests?

Katherine Ross

Is Now the Time to Buy Albertsons Despite Competitors Like Walmart and Costco?

Here's what to keep an eye on as Albertsons goes public.

Katherine Ross

Watch Nike's Direct to Consumer Business In the Long-Term

What should investors take away from Nike's earnings?

Katherine Ross

What Jim Cramer's Watching Ahead of July 4th

Hint: Nike and Costco are on Cramer's mind.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Take Some Off If You Have Big Gains

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors looking to trim their portfolios.

Katherine Ross