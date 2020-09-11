StreetLightning
Jim Cramer: Domino's and Chipotle Are Technologically Savvy

Katherine Ross

Domino's Pizza got an upgrade on Friday.

Cowen analyst Andrew Charles upgraded the company to outperform from market perform, lifting his share-price target to $450 from $445.

The company has benefited from pizza orders by consumers stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Domino’s can exceed expectations for earnings and sales comparisons in 2020-2022, Charles wrote in a report cited by The Fly.

Charles notes "proactive measures" to advance Domino's already strong position while boosting market share from the current level of 51% in the quick-service restaurant/pizza category, he said.

Charles predicts 14% earnings growth for 2021-2023. And the stock’s valuation is "attractive on a total-return basis," he said. 

And Morningstar's R.J. Hottovy is also bullish on Domino's.

“We had expected Domino's to be one of the top market-share gainers as the industry recovered from coronavirus-related disruptions, but its recent comp trends are well above industry averages and other delivery/to-go-focused concepts,” he wrote in a July commentary.

“This indicates that consumers view Domino's value, digital ordering, and safety protocols (including contactless delivery) in a more favorable light than most other restaurant operators," he continued. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss.

Katherine Ross