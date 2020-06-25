Disneyland Delayed Reopening: Jim Cramer Says Disney Needs Break

Late Wednesday, June 24, Disney announced that it is delaying the planned reopening of its Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks

After being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the resorts in Anaheim, Calif. had been scheduled to reopen on July 17.

The company did not give a new reopening date and said it anticipates California state officials will issue new guidelines sometime after the 4th of July.

"Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials,” the company said in a statement.

California reported its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases. The state reported an additional 7,149 COVID-19 since Tuesday, a 69% increase. That brings the state total to more than 190,000 cases.

Jim Cramer notes that he's concerned, but not panicked about Disney. His main takeaway? "Disney needs a break. Disney needs a break really badly," Cramer said.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer