Disney Needs More Than Temperature Checks to Reopen, Jim Cramer Says

Katherine Ross

Disney has pitched a reopening plan for Florida. 

The company is targeting a phased reopening starting July 11. 

According to Variety, the reopening would require temperature checks upon arrival, hand-washing and sanitizing stations, and "limited-contact enhancements."

This would mean contactless payments, mobile orders, and the suspension of programs such as playgrounds and character meet-and-greets.

However, any decision on reopening will ultimately need to be approved by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who said earlier this month that plans need to include "how they are going to do it, how they’re going to accommodate the guests, how they’re going to protect the staff and then they need to have an endorsement from the local official in their locality."

Disney began closing its theme parks in January as the coronavirus began to take hold in China, where it operates Shanghai Disneyland. Disney’s U.S. theme parks have been closed since mid-March, but with Florida easing lockdown restrictions, the company started taking reservations for both Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Resort hotels that would be on July 1.

"We need to see how we're going to check people who are sick," said Jim Cramer. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

