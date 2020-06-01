StreetLightning
Jim Cramer on Gilead's 'Very Disappointing' Trial

Katherine Ross

Gilead reported positive results in the latest trial of remdesivir.

The Phase 3 study included hospitalized patients with moderate Covid-19 pneumonia and included five-day and 10-day treatments. “Patients in the five-day treatment group were 65% more likely to have clinical improvement at day 11 compared with those in the standard of care group,” Gilead said in a statement.

“The odds of improvement in clinical status with the 10-day treatment … were also favorable, trending toward but not reaching statistical significance,” the company said.

The company added, “no new safety signals were identified with remdesivir across either treatment group.” And it plans to submit the full data for publication in a peer-reviewed journal in the coming weeks.

“These study results offer additional encouraging data for remdesivir, showing that if we can intervene earlier in the disease process with a five-day treatment course, we can significantly improve clinical outcomes for these patients,” Francisco Marty, an infectious diseases physician at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said in the company statement.

Jim Cramer said, "People have been saying that it doesn't get people out of the hospital who are sick..."

He noted that it's a "very disappointing trial" for Gilead.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

