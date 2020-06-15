StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Calls Day Trading a Game of Skill

Katherine Ross

What is a day trader, and how do you become one?

This is a question many might be wondering after seeing Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and his "Davey Day Trader" videos on Twitter.

"By and large, a day trader is an individual who trades stocks (i.e., investment securities) during the day, when the stock market is open. In virtually all cases, a day trader aims to buy and sell a stock in the same day, with the goal of making a small profit," wrote Brian O'Connell.

According to TheStreet, you can become a day trader in 8 steps. 

"Learning how to become a day trader is a multi-layered process, but it is highly doable if you have the passion and discipline needed to be successful on your own in the highly competitive world of stock trading," continued O'Connell.

Jim Cramer said that many investors jumping into day trading are treating it like it is "roulette" when it really should be considered "investing for the day."

Watch the video above for more.

You can follow Katherine Ross on Twitter at @byKatherineRoss.

Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch TheStreet's Interview with Dr. Fauci

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DanKuhn14
DanKuhn14

Editor

Will Portnoy still trade when sports are back?

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Says Don't Sell BP Stock

Here's how Jim Cramer is approaching the lasted BP headlines.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Says Buy Norwegian When There Is COVID-19 Vaccine

Jim Cramer has been a fan of Norwegian for a while. Here's how he's approaching the stock now.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says 3M Stock Shouldn't Be Down

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on 3M.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Tells Investors to Wear Masks

Jim Cramer says investors should be doing the same things as everyone else: wear a mask.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Investing in Entertainment Sector 'Treacherous'

Jim Cramer weighs in on the media and entertainment sector.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buy AstraZeneca

How's AstraZeneca looking? Jim Cramer weighs in on the stock after news that it could supply European nations with as many as 400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Moderna's 'Real' But 'Promotional'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Moderna.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Hertz Is Worth Nothing

Jim Cramer has some advice for Robinhood investors buying Hertz. Listen up.

Katherine Ross

U.S. in 'All-Out Trade War' With China, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on Twitter and what the move by the company to remove thousands of accounts tied to China and other nations says about U.S. global relations.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buy Adobe

Jim Cramer weighs in on Adobe after earnings.

Katherine Ross