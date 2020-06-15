Jim Cramer Calls Day Trading a Game of Skill

What is a day trader, and how do you become one?

This is a question many might be wondering after seeing Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and his "Davey Day Trader" videos on Twitter.

"By and large, a day trader is an individual who trades stocks (i.e., investment securities) during the day, when the stock market is open. In virtually all cases, a day trader aims to buy and sell a stock in the same day, with the goal of making a small profit," wrote Brian O'Connell.

According to TheStreet, you can become a day trader in 8 steps.

"Learning how to become a day trader is a multi-layered process, but it is highly doable if you have the passion and discipline needed to be successful on your own in the highly competitive world of stock trading," continued O'Connell.

Jim Cramer said that many investors jumping into day trading are treating it like it is "roulette" when it really should be considered "investing for the day."

