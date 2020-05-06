Jim Cramer: I Would Like to Buy More CVS

Let's talk about CVS's earnings.

CVS reported earnings pegged at $1.91 per share, up 17.9% from the same period last year and 28 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast.

Revenues, CVS said, rose 8.3% to $66.8 billion, thanks in part to the addition of Aetna sales to the group's top line and again topping analysts' estimate of a $64.1 billion tally.

"When facing any health crisis, including this pandemic, we're uniquely positioned to understand the consumer and patient needs and how to address them. This includes increasing access to medicine and virtual care, and testing thousands for the virus every day to ready our country to reopen safely', said CEO Larry Merlo. "We're utilizing our innovation-driven health care model, scale and unique capabilities to benefit consumers across the health care system, and none of this could be done without the tireless dedication of our colleagues."

