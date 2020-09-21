Jim Cramer: When You See a Spike in States With COVID, Buy Amazon Stock

With Walmart launching a private label and Amazon launching luxury fashion shops, let's take a look at the retail space.

Amazon is launching Luxury Stores which will be a section on its app that will have items from designers. Consumers will be able to shop Oscar de la Renta's pre-fall and fall-winter 2020 collections and Amazon has said that additional fashion brands in the next coming weeks.

However, only Amazon Prime members will be able to shop this section at first.

And then there's Walmart.

Walmart is debuting its new brand, called Free Assembly, in 250 stores and online this week.

"Through our ongoing strategy of expanding our assortment for our customers, we’ve shown that we’re serious about establishing Walmart as a fashion destination. And, now we’re doubling-down to offer customers something they couldn’t find at Walmart before – a fashion essentials-inspired brand for both men and women created by our in-house design team," said Denise Incandela, SVP Women’s Group, Elevated and Online Brands for Walmart.

