Jim Cramer: Companies Are Hiring Chief Medical Officers

Amazon made an announcement late Thursday that 19,816 of its front-line U.S. employees at Amazon and Whole Foods have tested positive or been presumed positive for the coronavirus.

In a blog post, the company said it did a "thorough analysis of data on all 1,372,000 Amazon and Whole Foods Market front-line employees across the US employed at any time from March 1 to September 19, 2020."

Amazon repeatedly had resisted making public data on the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases at its warehouses, which have become crucial hubs for household supplies being shipped to online shoppers during the pandemic.

“We have been conservative in this analysis. First, we cast a wide net by including both confirmed and presumptive cases in the Amazon figures,” the company said. “Second, actual Covid-19 rates in the general population are greater than the official counts because not everyone in the general public gets screened for symptoms or tested. “Amazon employees are regularly screened for symptoms and are increasingly being tested at work, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms, to identify asymptomatic cases."

Amazon said if its infection rate was the same as the rate of the general population, it would have seen 33,952 cases.

