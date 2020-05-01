Jim Cramer: Clorox Was 'Unbelievable'

It's earnings season!

Let's go over Clorox.

The company said it earned $241 million, or $1.89 a share, vs. $187 million, or $1.44 a share, in the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting earnings of $1.67 a share. Sales came in at $1.78 billion vs. $1.55 billion a year ago and also were ahead of analysts’ forecasts.

That combined with “strong cost savings performance” helped push third-quarter gross margin up by 330 basis points to 46.7% from 43.4% in the year-ago quarter - the sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year gross margin expansion, Clorox said.

“Beyond the extraordinary growth in our disinfecting products, we saw broad-based growth across all four segments as our portfolio is uniquely positioned to serve consumers in this unprecedented time,” CEO Benno Dorer said in a statement.

“With a portfolio that's been relatively resilient during past recessions, the heightened importance of disinfecting products in consumers' lives and strong future investments in our IGNITE strategy, we're optimistic about our ability to continue to perform well even in what's expected to be a challenging economic environment,” Dorer said.

