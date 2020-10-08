TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Jim Cramer Says Citigroup Stock Is 'Too Low to Sell'

Katherine Ross

Citigroup was fined $400 million by federal authorities for problems with its risk management controls.

Citigroup also was ordered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to seek its approval before making any "significant new acquisitions."

The OCC also said it reserved the power to make changes at the bank's senior management if Citigroup doesn't institute effective risk management and internal controls quickly enough.

The Federal Reserve, meanwhile, issued a cease-and-desist order that order Citigroup to “correct practices previously identified by the Board in the areas of compliance risk management, data quality management, and internal controls.”

This comes after Citigroup announced that it would resume laying off some of its workforce in mid-September.

The cuts impacted less than 1% of the global workforce, and likely will be offset by recent hiring for other positions throughout the company, the bank said in a statement. The bank said it has hired more than 26,000 people globally this year.

Jim Cramer said now isn't the moment to sell Citi stock. Watch the video above for more.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: This Is a 'Good Opportunity to Buy Boeing' Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing.

Katherine Ross

by

Emmanwo8

What Jim Cramer Will Be Watching In the Vice Presidential Debate

Jim Cramer discusses what he'll be watching in the vice presidential debates.

Katherine Ross

by

Emmanwo8

Jim Cramer Wouldn't Buy GE Stock Yet

Here's the latest on General Electric.

Katherine Ross

by

JavierFrausto

Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating on Shares of Apple Ahead of iPhone Launch Event

Jacques Potts &Alex Moreno & Kareem Winters

by

JavierFrausto

Jim Cramer: Maybe There's Room for One Theater

Jim Cramer weighs in on AMC,

Katherine Ross

by

Emmanwo8

Costco's Fierce Run Warrants Optimism as the Company Reports Better than Expected Same Store Sales in September

Jeeho Yun

Jim Cramer: Buy Some Costco Now, 'Hope' It Comes Down

Jim Cramer gives investors advice on when they can initiate a position in Costco in the video above.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Says You Need One of These Three Stocks

Jim Cramer discusses McDonald's.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Calls Domino's Stock 'One of the Greatest Performers of All Time'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Domino's quarter.

Katherine Ross

Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating on Shares of PepsiCo

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Nikhil Gunderia