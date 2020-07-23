StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Chipotle Proves Move to Digital Is 'Key,' Jim Cramer Says

Katherine Ross

Chipotle reported second-quarter earnings. 

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has largely prevented restaurants from allowing customers to sit inside for meals, Chipotle's digital sales tripled in the quarter and accounted for three-fifths of its total sales.

The quarterly adjusted earnings were down 90% from the year-ago period.

Earnings per share came in at 40 cents versus FactSet expectations for 35 cents. Revenue came in at $1.36 billion versus $1.34 billion.

Chipotle's digital sales were up 216% in the quarter. 

And the delivery orders were up 125%.

Chipotle said in mid-July that it planned to hire as many as 10,000 staffers over the next few months, including both hourly and salaried management positions.

"I want to thank all of our employees for delivering excellent guest experiences, supporting our restaurants, and supporting each other during these challenging times," said Brian Niccol, Chairman and CEO of Chipotle. "Our investment in digital over the past few years has provided our customers with convenient access to Chipotle how and where they want it. We'll continue to invest in elevating the digital experience, including opening more Chipotlanes, while innovating with new culinary offerings such as cauliflower rice, organic beverages and quesadillas. I'm confident we will finish 2020 with good momentum and be well-positioned for the long run."

Jim Cramer's biggest takeaway? The move to digital is "key." Catch his full earnings breakdown in the video above. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here. 

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Tesla Stock Isn't Higher After Earnings: Jim Cramer Explains

Jim Cramer gives his take on why what Tesla's gigafactory means for Austin, Texas and the reason Tesla stock hasn't moved more on a landmark earnings beat.

DanKuhn14

by

sbear

Jim Cramer on Pfizer: Don't Buy Off the Vaccines

Jim Cramer weighs in on the U.S. buying Pfizer's vaccine.

Katherine Ross

Tractor Supply: What Jim Cramer Regrets

You win some and you lose some? Jim Cramer weighs in on Tractor Supply and the move he wishes he made.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Would Own Twitter Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on Twitter's earnings and whether he would add the stock to his bullpen.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Microsoft Continues to Prove That Gaming Is Strong

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Microsoft.

Katherine Ross

Snap Stock Down Because 'Traditional Advertisers Didn't Come,' Cramer Says

While Snap's daily active users came in slightly lower than expected, Jim Cramer said Wall Street's disappointment with the stock has everything to do with advertising.

DanKuhn14

by

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer on Boeing Stock: There Will Be Demand for Planes

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Boeing and whether or not the recertification of the 737 MAX is what Boeing needs for the stock to go higher.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: There's a Group That's Still Buying Airlines

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on United Airlines after "the most difficult financial quarter in its 94-year history."

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Tesla's Elon Musk Deserves 'Every Bit' of His Payday

Elon Musk qualified for another payday. Here's what Jim Cramer is thinking.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: What Cold War With China Would Mean for Markets

Jim Cramer weighs in on what the closing of the Houston consulate means for the markets.

Katherine Ross