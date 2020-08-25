StreetLightning
Jim Cramer Says There's No Real Deal Between China and the U.S.

Katherine Ross

Stocks were trading lower in intraday trading on Tuesday.

But U.S. equities had posted gains earlier in the session after officials in the U.S. and China reaffirmed their commitment to the phase one trade agreement between the world's two largest economies.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke for the first time since early May amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over such matters as Hong Kong, tech security and the coronavirus pandemic. The parties originally had been scheduled to speak Aug. 15 as part of a six-month review since the agreement went into effect in mid-February.

“Both sides see progress and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the success of the agreement,” the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said in a statement.

So what does Jim Cramer think?

Well, after the barbs that both sides have traded, he believes that there's no real deal between the two countries. 

Watch the video above for more.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

