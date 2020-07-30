Jim Cramer on China: We Want Trade War, Not Cold War

Apple reports earnings after the bell on Thursday, July 30.

Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting earnings of $2.04 and revenue of $52.13 billion for the quarter ending June 30.

And one concern is the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China.

"COVID-19 has made this one of the toughest quarters to form high-conviction expectations. But I believe financial results will be supported once again by services, as consumers continue to spend lavishly from home," said Daniel Martins, a financial researcher who writes about Apple. "The iPhone should be a story of pros and cons, with the April launch of the SE and earlier recovery in China helping to offset what should be a very weak North America market.”

During a live, special edition of Street Lightning, Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross took questions from viewers about Apple.

Sheila McMahon asked: How badly can the Cold War brewing between U.S. and China hurt Apple?

Jim Cramer said, "We want a trade war, not a cold war."

He noted that a trade war allows Apple to continue to have employees in China, but with a cold war, they must pull those employees out.

