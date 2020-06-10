StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

chewy

Katherine Ross

Chewy beat on the top and bottom line for the fiscal first quarter.

For the quarter, Chewy reported net sales of $1.62 billion, representing growth of 46% year over year and topping an analyst consensus of $1.53 billion. Earnings per share was a loss of 12 cents versus a loss of 18 cent expected by analysts.

The company also reported an adjusted EBIDTA of $3.4 million and an adjusted margin of 0.2 percent, an improvement of 160 basis points compared to the year-ago quarter.

“We had a strong start to 2020 with first-quarter net sales increasing 46 percent year-over-year and gross margins expanding 50 basis points. We also achieved a significant milestone by delivering our first-ever quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA,” said Chewy CEO Sumit Singh. “We are proud to be the e-tailer of choice for millions of new and existing pet parents during this unprecedented time. Chewy is well-positioned to thrive in this expanded marketplace, and we remain focused, as always, on our mission of becoming the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere.”

Jim Cramer gives his takeaways from his interview with Singh and whether or not Chewy can survive the Amazon Death Star.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: In a Slowdown, Cloud Stocks Soar

Here's what Jim Cramer thinks about tech stocks right now.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buy Tesla Stock

Tesla shares topped $1,000. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Is Bullish on Beyond Meat

Jim Cramer weighs in on Beyond Meat.

Katherine Ross

by

Omar M

Bankruptcy Stocks in 'Terrible Bubble,' Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer explains the terrible problem surrounding stocks like Hertz and Chesapeake Energy.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer: Boeing Is in 'No Mans Land'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Likes Camping World Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on 'summer' stocks and the name that's catching his attention.

Katherine Ross

Vroom Is an 'Unknown,' Jim Cramer Says

How's Vroom looking? Here's what Jim Cramer is waiting for.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Recession Shows Market Has Gone Too Far, Too Fast

What does the National Bureau of Economic Research's recession declaration mean for investors who have known that we were in a recession? Jim Cramer weighs in.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: IBM Made a 'Very Good Move'

Jim Cramer weighs in on IBM doing away with its facial recognition technology.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I Think StitchFix Will Deliver a 'Good Quarter'

Jim Cramer weighs in on StitchFix ahead of earnings.

Katherine Ross