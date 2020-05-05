StreetLightning
Jim Cramer: Chegg is Winner in 'New World'

Katherine Ross

Chegg reported earnings. 

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 22 cents a share.

That came in higher than the 17 cents a share estimated by analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. And it beat by more than 40% the 15 cents a share of adjusted profit Chegg reported for the year-earlier quarter.

"We saw a substantial increase in new subscribers, both domestically and globally," CEO Dan Rosensweig said in a statement.

"While we are comfortable providing guidance for Q2, there are many unknowns, such as school start dates, enrollment trends, and whether schools will be taught on-campus, online or both," CFO Andy Brown said in a statement.

Watch the full video above for Jim Cramer's full take.

