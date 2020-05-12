StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Says Don't Bet on Casino Stocks

Katherine Ross

Let's go over the casino sector. 

Caesars reported earnings that disappointed. Revenue dropped 14% in the first quarter to $1.83 billion from $2.12 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted revenue of $2.01 billion for the latest quarter.

“Our first-quarter performance reflects the significant revenue declines we experienced as a result of the closures and stable year over year labor costs in March, as we continued to provide pay and benefits to our team members for the first two weeks of the closure period," Caesars CEO Tony Rodio said in a statement.

“In Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Council Bluffs and Lake Tahoe, Caesars plans to reopen properties in phases in line with anticipated business demand,” Caesars said in a statement.

And last week, MGM was reinstated at J.P. Morgan with a neutral rating. Analyst Joseph Greff said in a note to clients that the neutral rating follows a period of restriction. Prior to the restriction, J.P. Morgan carried an overweight rating and a year-end 2020 price target of $40 a share.

"We forecast a slow recovery on the Las Vegas Strip, a market that is dependent on both airlift and convention and group-related travel and critical to MGM," Greff said. 

So, what does Jim Cramer think about this sector? 

Cramer said he's not betting on casino stocks anytime soon as they require crowds. "Crowds are the enemy of social distancing," Cramer said. 

Watch the full video above for more.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here. 

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - THURSDAY, MAY 14TH AT 11:30 AM ET
Save your spot for this one time only event! Jim Cramer will be opening his premium members only monthly call to the public in an effort to help investors like you navigate these complicated times. Live with Jim Cramer will feature Jim’s advice on how he has managed the Action Alerts PLUS portfolio throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic, his investment playbook on where he thinks the market goes next, and his answers to your most pressing questions. Register today to ask Jim your question and attend the call! Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Believes Amazon Buying AMC Is Possibility

Jim Cramer weighs in on Amazon's reported interest in AMC.

Katherine Ross

by

Aol_xp

People Who Disagree with Elon Musk Reopening Short Tesla: Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer says the majority of those arguing Tesla CEO Elon Musk shouldn't reopen are short the stock.

Daniel Kuhn

by

sbear

Jim Cramer: Elon Musk Is Right About Tesla Factory Reopening

Jim Cramer breaks down how to approach Tesla after Elon Musk sues Alameda County as its Fremont, California factory remains largely shuttered.

Daniel Kuhn

by

JBoss83

Jim Cramer Says Twitter Is Trying to Do 'Responsible Thing'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts about Twitter's new labels on false or misleading COVID-19 tweets and what this means for investors.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: If You Own REIT, Own Simon Property

Jim Cramer breaks down his thoughts on Simon Property after the company says that it will open half of its locations starting next week.

Katherine Ross

Fed Is Helping Companies Raise Money, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer explains his thoughts on the Federal Reserve buying corporate-bond ETFs.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: The Banks Suck, Don't Use to Gauge Markets

Jim Cramer weighs in on the markets and why using the banks as an economic barometer is the wrong idea.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Boeing CEO's Airline Comments Were 'Ill-Advised'

Jim Cramer explains whether or not he agrees with comments made by Boeing's CEO and whether the U.S. will see a major airline file for bankruptcy.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Disney's Parks Have to Learn From Disneyland Shanghai

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Shanghai Disneyland reopening and what that means for Disney overall.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Eyes Nasdaq: 'What a Hot Market'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the market and why he's paying close attention to the Nasdaq as Wall Street kicks off another week in quarantine.

Katherine Ross

by

JGT