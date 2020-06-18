Jim Cramer Says Carnival Has the Ability to Raise Money

Carnival announced a massive second-quarter loss and steps to begin selling off a half-dozen of its older cruise ships in an effort to keep itself afloat as its operations remain stalled and padlocked amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The company posted an adjusted loss of $2.4 billion, or $3.30 a share, vs. earnings of $457 million, or 66 cents a share, in the comparable year-earlier quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet had been looking for a loss of $1.52 a share.

Including $2 billion in charges over the three-month period, the company posted a non-GAAP loss of $4.4 billion, or $6.07 a share. Revenue came in at $700 million, down more than fivefold from the $4.8 billion it brought in a year earlier.

“The longer the pause in guest operations continues the greater the impact on the company's liquidity and financial position,” Carnival said in its earnings statement, adding that it expects to post a loss on both a U.S. GAAP and adjusted basis for the second half of 2020.

Carnival also said it expects any declines in customer deposits in the second half of 2020 "to be significantly less than the decline in the second quarter of 2020," with all deposit refunds expected to occur in the third quarter

So, can Carnival come back from that kind of loss?

Jim Cramer says the company has the ability to raise money despite rough seas ahead. Catch his full take in the video above.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch TheStreet's Interview with Dr. Fauci