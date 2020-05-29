Why Jim Cramer Doesn't Care for Cannabis Stocks

Canopy Growth posted earnings on Friday,

The Smiths Falls, Ontario-based company reported a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss of C$1.3 billion (US$946.2 million), or C$3.72 a share, vs. a loss of C$379.1 million, or C$1.10 a share, in the comparable year-earlier period. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting a loss of 44 cents a share.

Sales rose to C$115.1 million from C$106.5 million a year ago, above analysts’ forecasts.

The loss was driven by a steep decline in demand for pot and pot-infused products that sparked Canopy Growth to not only take a C$743 million quarterly charge, which came as a surprise to analysts and investors - put to also pull its fiscal 2021 guidance.

Lack of demand for pot itself impacted the company’s fourth-quarter results, with recreational pot-product sales to retailers including softgels, oils and “Cannabis 2.0 products” dropping 31% from the third quarter.

While Canopy is still the stock to watch in this sector, according to Jim Cramer, he did warn that he's not a fan of this sector.

For more on Canopy, catch TheStreet's Corey Goldman's full earnings breakdown.

