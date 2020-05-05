Jim Cramer: Buy Tesla Here

Whew.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, is in position to cash in on $700 million in stock options.

Tesla’s stock market value reached a six-month average of $100.2 billion, according to an analysis of Refinitiv data, which triggers the vesting of the first of 12 tranches of options of Tesla stock that Musk can buy as part of a pay package agreed to in 2018.

According to Reuters, Musk has already met two other requirements by hitting a growth target and far exceeding a one-month average $100 billion market cap.

Each tranche gives Musk the option to buy 1.69 million Tesla shares at $350.02 each.

Tesla is trading over $781 in intraday trading on Tuesday. The stock is up 217% in the past year.

