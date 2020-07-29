StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: Spotify Stock Is a Buy

Katherine Ross

Spotify said monthly active users rose 29% from a year earlier but its quarterly loss was wider than expected and revenue missed estimates.

MAUs in the second quarter rose to 299 million, up 29% from a year earlier and slightly ahead of analysts’ estimates, the company said.

Paid subscribers in the second quarter were 138 million, ahead of Wall Street estimates. Premium subscribers, Spotify said, rose 27% from a year earlier.

Revenue in the quarter rose 13% to €1.89 billion ($2.22 billion). Analysts had been looking for sales of €1.92 billion.

"Our business performed well in Q2 and continues to operate at a high level despite the continuing uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic," Spotify said in a press release Wednesday.

"Excluding the impact of social charges related to the increase in our share price during Q2, all of our key metrics would have finished at or ahead of our expectations. Our liquidity position and free cash flow remain strong, and we are encouraged with the underlying trends of the business."

Spotify said growth in North America exceeded the company's expectations, and it "saw retention continue to improve" in the second quarter. It did, however, experience Covid-related softness in several countries across its emerging regions but "things rebounded significantly in June as we saw increased reactivations and a step down in churn."

At the end of the day, Jim Cramer said many Spotify sellers are being short-sighted and the stock is a buy. 

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live on Street Lightning Thursday, July 30 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss all things Apple ahead of a very full slate of tech earnings after the bell Thursday.

Have a question about Apple? Comment here for the chance to have your question answered by Jim Cramer or our very own Apple Maven Daniel Martins. 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Tech to Testify: What Jim Cramer Is Watching

Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet are set to testify before Congress. Jim Cramer says investors shouldn't worry, but here's who should.

Katherine Ross

by

Daniel Martins

Jim Cramer: Zoom's In Charge and Airlines Are Suffering

Jim Cramer weighs in on the airlines.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Suppressing COVID Is the Only Way to Bring Back Boeing

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says AMD Is the 'Only Game in Town'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on AMD.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: GM Has Nothing, It's All About Electric Vehicles

Jim Cramer weighs in on General Motors and the biggest problem he sees going forward.

Katherine Ross

Amazon's the One 'I'm Most Worried About,' Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Amazon ahead of congressional hearings Wednesday and earnings Thursday.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Intel Is Run By a CFO, Not an Engineer

Jim Cramer has some thoughts about Intel.

Katherine Ross

by

DannyPeterson

Pfizer Knows How to Bring Vaccines to Market, Cramer Says

Jim Cramer would like to clarify to his Twitter followers: He likes Pfizer.

DanKuhn14

by

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Don't Sell Apple Stock Ahead of 5G

Jim Cramer has some thoughts about Apple as the stock confronts more than one headwind ahead of earnings.

Katherine Ross

by

sbear

Jim Cramer: Be Careful Blaming David Solomon

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on David Solomon DJing an event in the Hamptons this weekend.

Katherine Ross