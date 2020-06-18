StreetLightning
Jim Cramer Calls Spotify Stock an 'Absolute Favorite'

Katherine Ross

Kim Kardashian West has signed on for an exclusive podcast with Spotify. 

This follows the announcement last month that Spotify had signed Joe Rogan.

Rogan announced on social media back in May that his podcast will land on Spotify on Sept. 1, and then at the end of the year, will be hosted on Spotify exclusively.

"I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!" said Rogan. He said that clips will continue to air on YouTube, but full versions of his show will be on Spotify only. 

Spotify has sought to build out its podcast offerings in recent months, adding a curated podcast feature in an effort to make it easier for users to discover podcasts. In February, it acquired sports and entertainment podcast company The Ringer, started by veteran podcaster Bill Simmons, and also acquired three other podcast companies in 2019 for approximately $400 million.

Spotify also has a deal that will let the let it make narrative shows centered around DC Comics characters. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch TheStreet's Interview with Dr. Fauci

 

