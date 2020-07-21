StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Says Buy Newell Stock

Katherine Ross

Last night on Mad Money, Jim Cramer discussed the outdoor stocks.

"In the "summer of COVID," it's hard to go wrong with the outdoor stocks, Cramer told viewers. Cramer previously recommended stocks like Thor Industries, Winnebago and Polaris but on Monday night, he added four more names to his list of great outdoor stocks," wrote Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap. "With super-low interest rates and stay-at-home mandates, more homes are adding swimming pools, Cramer said, and that's great news for Pool Corp. The stock is already up 40% for the year. Likewise, Tractor Supply is the go-to destination for all things lawn and garden. Shares of Tractor Supply are up 54%, but Cramer said the stock can still be bought on weakness."

But what stock would Jim Cramer buy right now?

"I am gonna roll the dice and say Newell, I am. I mean, we talked about Newell last night. Newell is an inexpensive stock versus many of the outdoor stocks. And it's stuck here at 16. They have so many businesses that do well outdoors versus say, versus office supplies. So I think I would go with Newell. I think that one works, and I don't know if I go with Polaris. It's not really working, Thor's had a very big move already. But I think that Newell's the one that has not budged," said Cramer.

Watch the video above.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: People Want to Own Opko on NFL Deal

Jim Cramer discusses Opko and why investors are taking notice of the stock.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Apple Carbon Neutral Appeals to Younger Investors

Apple says that it will be carbon neutral by 2030. Jim Cramer breaks down what the move means to the younger generation of voters.

Katherine Ross

Coca-Cola's Earnings Were 'Good' Says Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer has some thoughts after Coca-Cola reported earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buy Lockheed When It's Down

Jim Cramer weighs in on Lockheed Martin and how he's approaching the stock following earnings.

Katherine Ross

Buy IBM on Strong Earnings, Jim Cramer Says

Following a strong earnings report that surprised Wall Street, here's why Jim Cramer would buy the stock here.

DanKuhn14

Investing on Drug News? Jim Cramer Says Use Calls

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors looking to buy following the results of drug trials.

Katherine Ross

by

bennyheis

Jim Cramer Doesn't Understand Boris Johnson's Vaccine Negativity

Jim Cramer weighs in on Pfizer's vaccine candidate's trials and less-than-optimistic phrasing from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Katherine Ross

What Jim Cramer Says Economy Needs From Stimulus Bill

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on what we need from the next coronavirus bill.

Katherine Ross

Don't Bet Farm on Amazon, Jim Cramer Says Stay Diversified

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Amazon and how his charitable portfolio is approaching the stock.

Katherine Ross

Disney Has to 'Suffer Through,' Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on Disney as the parks move to ban eating and drinking while walking.

Katherine Ross