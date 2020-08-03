Jim Cramer Says Marathon Stock Is a Buy

Marathon Petroleum reached a deal to sell its Speedway gas-station chain and reported earnings that were mixed compared with expectations.

It agreed to sell the gas stations for $21 billion cash to 7-Eleven Inc., a subsidiary of Japan’s Seven & I Holdings.

“Our announcement crystallizes the significant value of the Speedway business, creates certainty around value realization and delivers on our commitment to unlock the value of our assets,” Marathon Chief Executive Michael Hennigan said in a statement. “The establishment of a long-term strategic relationship with 7-Eleven creates opportunities to improve our commercial performance."

As for the earnings, Marathon reported profit of $9 million, or 1 cent a share, for the latest quarter, down from $1.1 billion, or $1.66 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The coronavirus pandemic has crushed demand for gasoline, as consumers stay home.

"We began April with demand at historic lows. Despite seeing some recovery during the quarter, demand for our products and services continues to be significantly depressed, particularly across the West Coast and Midwest," the company said in the earnings report.

