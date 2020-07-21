StreetLightning
Jim Cramer Says Buy Lockheed Martin Stock When It's Down

Katherine Ross

Lockheed Martin reported earnings and boosted its full-year profit forecast, but cautioned on the economic uncertainty surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic.

Lockheed Martin said earnings for the three months ending in June rose 15.8% from last year to $5.76 per share, just ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $5.72 per share. Group revenues, Lockheed said, rose 12.3% to $16.2 billion, again beating analysts' estimates of a $15.3. billion tally.

Looking into the second half of the year, Lockheed said it sees diluted earnings per share in the region of $23.75 to $24.05 per share on net sales of between $63.5 billion and $65 billion.

"I'm pleased to see continued strong operational and financial results this quarter as we remain focused on performing with excellence for our customers while protecting the well-being of our employees and keeping our supply chain strong during this global pandemic," said CEO James Taiclet.

"Our dedicated Lockheed Martin team and strong portfolio, coupled with supportive governmental actions have positioned us to deliver vital national security solutions for our country and international partners, and long-term value for our shareholders," he added.

So, what’s Jim Cramer thinking about Lockheed Martin?

Watch the video above for more.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

