Jim Cramer Says Buy Chipotle, Darden and Starbucks Stocks

House Democrats released a fresh $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid proposal on Monday evening just as the global death toll from the virus passed 1 million. New York City's rate of positive virus tests was greater than 3%, the first time it has passed that level in months.

The scaled back $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package released by House Democrats Monday evening would restore $600 weekly jobless benefits. The proposal is less than the $3.4 billion bill passed by the House in May, but remains above what Senate Republicans have said they would accept.

"It's funny and ironic that I was criticized on Twitter to stick to stocks and forget politics. I say you have to be kidding me. When people say the stock market doesn't reflect the real economy they are missing a salient point: By designating some companies as essential and others as non-essential the state governments doomed lots of smaller businesses. They ended up desperate for funds," Jim Cramer wrote in his Real Money column on Tuesday. "The federal government answered with the equivalent of lifeline, kind of like an insurance plan for those small and medium-sized businesses to tide them over until we conquered the virus. It was such a great idea and many businesses that were pretty essential but not designated, particularly medical franchises, came right back to life. Anyone who sells used cars came back with a vengeance. It's been a V recovery for those companies."

