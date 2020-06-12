StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Says Buy Adobe

Katherine Ross

Adobe's advertising software business is struggling right now, but investors are pleased with how well its media and document software businesses are holding up.

On Thursday afternoon, Adobe reported its May quarter (fiscal second quarter) revenue of $3.13 billion (up 14% annually) and GAAP EPS of $2.27 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.45. With the help of controlled spending growth and $850 million worth of stock buybacks, the EPS numbers respectively beat FactSet consensus estimates of $2.13 and $2.32. 

However, revenue missed a $3.16 billion consensus.

“Adobe’s strategy to empower customers to create the world’s content, automate critical document processes and enable enterprises to engage with their customers digitally, drove record revenue in Q2,” said Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO, Adobe, in a statement. “The tectonic shift towards ‘all things digital’ across all customer segments globally will serve as a tailwind to our growth initiatives as we emerge from this crisis.”

Adobe said "In light of the macroeconomic environment and the strategic shifts for Advertising Cloud, Adobe is withdrawing the annual fiscal 2020 targets provided in December 2019."

Jim Cramer interviewed Adobe's CEO following earnings.

And Adobe debuted its photoshop camera for iOS.

So, what does Cramer like about Adobe?

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch TheStreet's Interview with Dr. Fauci

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer: Hertz Is Worth Nothing

Jim Cramer has some advice for Robinhood investors buying Hertz. Listen up.

Katherine Ross

U.S. in 'All-Out Trade War' With China, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on Twitter and what the move by the company to remove thousands of accounts tied to China and other nations says about U.S. global relations.

Katherine Ross

Buy Lululemon Stock Dip, Jim Cramer Says

Lululemon stock took a dive after disappointing earnings. Watch how Jim Cramer says to approach the stock now.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer's Watching Oil Next Week

Jim Cramer weighs in on what he's watching in oil.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buy Zoom Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on Zoom and his approach to the stock amid swirling headlines.

Katherine Ross

Southwest Is Only Stock Jim Cramer Likes in Travel and Leisure

Jim Cramer weighs in on the travel and leisure stocks and why Southwest is the only ticker he 'LUVs.'

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Investors Should Treat Stocks Like Fauci Treats Vaccines

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors looking to invest in drug stocks tied to COVID-19.

Katherine Ross

by

BillEnright

Target Stock 'Bucking' Market Trend, Will Only Get Better: Cramer

Watch Jim Cramer explain why he thinks investors have Target stock all wrong.

DanKuhn14

Think of Disney Stock in 5 Years Before You Sell, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer breaks down why he isn't selling Disney stock any time soon.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Doesn't Believe Cloudera Has Buyer

Jim Cramer has some thoughts about Cloudera and its chances of being acquired.

Katherine Ross

by

IronManDude