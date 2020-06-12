Jim Cramer Says Buy Adobe

Adobe's advertising software business is struggling right now, but investors are pleased with how well its media and document software businesses are holding up.

On Thursday afternoon, Adobe reported its May quarter (fiscal second quarter) revenue of $3.13 billion (up 14% annually) and GAAP EPS of $2.27 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.45. With the help of controlled spending growth and $850 million worth of stock buybacks, the EPS numbers respectively beat FactSet consensus estimates of $2.13 and $2.32.

However, revenue missed a $3.16 billion consensus.

“Adobe’s strategy to empower customers to create the world’s content, automate critical document processes and enable enterprises to engage with their customers digitally, drove record revenue in Q2,” said Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO, Adobe, in a statement. “The tectonic shift towards ‘all things digital’ across all customer segments globally will serve as a tailwind to our growth initiatives as we emerge from this crisis.”

Adobe said "In light of the macroeconomic environment and the strategic shifts for Advertising Cloud, Adobe is withdrawing the annual fiscal 2020 targets provided in December 2019."

Jim Cramer interviewed Adobe's CEO following earnings.

And Adobe debuted its photoshop camera for iOS.

So, what does Cramer like about Adobe?

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch TheStreet's Interview with Dr. Fauci