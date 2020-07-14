Jim Cramer Breaks Down His Mask Challenge

There are 13 million cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with over 574,000 deaths.

The U.S. has over 3.3 million cases, and 135,000 deaths.

The American public has been told to wear masks in order to protect themselves and each other from the coronavirus.

Last month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, told me last month that masks help to prevent the spread.

"Masks are not 100% protective. However, they certainly are better than not wearing a mask. Both to prevent you, if you happen to be a person who may feel well, but has an asymptomatic infection that you don't even know about, to prevent you from infecting someone else," said Fauci. "But also, it can protect you a certain degree, not a hundred percent, in protecting you from getting infected from someone who, either is breathing, or coughing, or sneezing, or singing or whatever it is in which the droplets or the aerosols go out. So masks work," he said.

But, we're still seeing Americans across the U.S. refusing to wear one. So, there's a $1 million "Next-Gen Mask Challenge" is here to help develop a mask.

Jim Cramer and Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, helped create and sponsor this challenge.

