StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Breaks Down His Mask Challenge

Katherine Ross

There are 13 million cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with over 574,000 deaths.

The U.S. has over 3.3 million cases, and 135,000 deaths.

The American public has been told to wear masks in order to protect themselves and each other from the coronavirus.

Last month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, told me last month that masks help to prevent the spread.

"Masks are not 100% protective. However, they certainly are better than not wearing a mask. Both to prevent you, if you happen to be a person who may feel well, but has an asymptomatic infection that you don't even know about, to prevent you from infecting someone else," said Fauci. "But also, it can protect you a certain degree, not a hundred percent, in protecting you from getting infected from someone who, either is breathing, or coughing, or sneezing, or singing or whatever it is in which the droplets or the aerosols go out. So masks work," he said.

But, we're still seeing Americans across the U.S. refusing to wear one. So, there's a $1 million "Next-Gen Mask Challenge" is here to help develop a mask.

Jim Cramer and Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, helped create and sponsor this challenge.

Watch the video above for more.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Says Airlines Need Another Round of Financing

Jim Cramer weighs in on the airlines and how to approach the stocks after Delta earnings.

Katherine Ross

by

julie iannuzzi

Jim Cramer: Ford Needs More Money

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Ford after the unveil of the new Bronco.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Citi Is a Buy After Earnings

Jim Cramer has some a suggestion for those eyeing Citigroup after earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer on JPMorgan: 'I Would Hate to Be Against Them'

Jim Cramer breaks down JPMorgan earnings and why 'fabulous' would be the word he would use to describe the company's balance sheet.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer: Wells Fargo Was Bad

Jim Cramer weighs in on Wells Fargo's earnings and where it stands among the other bank earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buy Honeywell on Positive Boeing 737 Max News

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing and the stock investors should be looking to buy off of the latest news.

Katherine Ross

China Has Jim Cramer Worried About Lockheed Martin Stock

Jim Cramer gives his thoughts on the sanctions on Lockheed Martin from China.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: You Should Have Bought Tesla Stock 1,500 Points Ago

Jim Cramer really wishes you would have listened to him on Tesla stock. Here's where he thinks the stock is headed next.

Katherine Ross

by

sbear

Why Jim Cramer Is Watching Goldman Sachs

Jim Cramer weighs in on bank earnings and why his attention is on Goldman Sachs.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Wait Until the Smoke Clears Around the Analog-Maxim Deal

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the Analog Devices acquisition of Maxim.

Katherine Ross