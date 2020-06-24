StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: Boycotting Facebook Won't Hurt its Bottom Line

Katherine Ross

Brands are coming out to announce that they will be boycotting Facebook and Instagram due to the lax stance on moderating hate speech and racism.

In a statement, Ben & Jerry's said, "As of July 1st we will pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the United States as part of the #StopHateForProfit campaign. We call on Facebook, Inc. to take the clear and unequivocal actions called for by the campaign to stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate."

Clothing chain Eddie Bauer, outdoor recreation companies REI, Patagonia and the North Face, film distributor Magnolia Pictures, job listing platform Upwork, and others are also participating in the boycott, which is being promoted with the hashtag #StopHateForProfit.

Derrick Johnson, NAACP CEO, said, "“It is clear that Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, are no longer simply negligent, but in fact, complacent in the spread of misinformation, despite the irreversible damage to our democracy..."

These companies will not run ads on Facebook through July.

Other brands who are boycotting include The North Face and Patagonia as well as REI.

Jim Cramer said that boycotting will not harm Facebook's bottom line.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Says Wait to Buy Microsoft Stock

How's Microsoft looking? Jim Cramer breaks down when he would buy Microsoft stock.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer's GNC Bankruptcy Takeaway: Don't Own Mall Stocks

Jim Cramer says GNC's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing proves what he's been saying all along, don't own mall stocks.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Tells Fellow Restaurant Owners 'Stay In the Game'

Jim Cramer weighs in on Dr. Fauci's comments around states not having to close completely as cases rise.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Likes T-Mobile Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on T-Mobile.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Dell Reportedly Spinning Off VMware Is a 'Good Move'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Dell.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: David Portnoy Could Make Penn National Stock to Own

Jim Cramer weighs in on baseball and how investors can get involved with its return.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Boeing's Cursed Twice

Jim Cramer weighs in on Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Explains Why Immigration Is Important for Big Tech

Jim Cramer weighs in on the Trump Administration suspending certain visas.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Spotify Is 'Very Good,' Netflix Is 'Unbelievable''

Jim Cramer weighs in on Spotify after comparing the stock to Netflix.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Beyond Meat Should Be Down on Starbuck's Deals With Impossible Foods

Jim Cramer breaks down what Starbucks going meatless with Impossible Foods means for Beyond Meat stock.

DanKuhn14