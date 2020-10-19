Jim Cramer: Boeing Has Bottomed

American Airlines plans to let customers take trips on its Boeing 737 MAX jets as early as this year - more than 18 months after the jets were grounded.

If Boeing gets all needed federal approvals as planned, the airline will begin passenger flights on the MAX jets just days after Christmas, American said in a statement. Customers will be able to book flights on the aircraft as early Oct. 24.

"Based on the current plan, flights beginning Dec. 29 will be the first flights for paying customers," an American Airlines spokeswoman told TheStreet.

The Boeing jets - which have been grounded since March 2019 following two fatal accidents - could win recertification from the Federal Aviation Administration as early as November, according to Reuters. But officials told the news service on Sunday it “will lift the grounding order only after FAA safety experts are satisfied that the aircraft meets certification standards.”

