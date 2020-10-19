TheStreet
HomeLive With Jim CramerAsk CramerNewsStock Picks
Search

Jim Cramer: Boeing Has Bottomed

Katherine Ross

American Airlines plans to let customers take trips on its Boeing 737 MAX jets as early as this year - more than 18 months after the jets were grounded.

If Boeing gets all needed federal approvals as planned, the airline will begin passenger flights on the MAX jets just days after Christmas, American said in a statement. Customers will be able to book flights on the aircraft as early Oct. 24.

"Based on the current plan, flights beginning Dec. 29 will be the first flights for paying customers," an American Airlines spokeswoman told TheStreet.

The Boeing jets - which have been grounded since March 2019 following two fatal accidents - could win recertification from the Federal Aviation Administration as early as November, according to Reuters. But officials told the news service on Sunday it “will lift the grounding order only after FAA safety experts are satisfied that the aircraft meets certification standards.”

Jim Cramer discusses Boeing, and what he and his portfolio at Action Alerts PLUS are watching in the stock.

Curious about what Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are watching in the markets? Read their market updates.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fluidigm Versus Abbott: Jim Cramer Looks for a Winner

Jim Cramer discusses Fluidigm.

DanKuhn14

The Jokers, The Tokers, Millennials & Gen Z-ers are The New Age Smokers - Cowen Takes a Look at Cannabis Use Among Younger Cohorts

Kareem Winters

by

Emmanwo8

Jim Cramer Breaks Down Walgreens Earnings

Here's what Jim Cramer liked about Walgreens earnings.

DanKuhn14

by

kperkins2

What Fastly Taught Jim Cramer About Valuation

Jim Cramer breaks down what the plunge in Fastly stock says about the importance of understanding valuation.

DanKuhn14

by

Emmanwo8

How Millennials and Generation Z are Influencing the Restaurant Industry

Kevin Perkins and Alex Moreno

by

Nikhil Gunderia

Jim Cramer Says Apple iPhone 12 Is Enough to Launch Upgrade Cycle

Jim Cramer says Apple gave plenty of reasons to buy the iPhone 12 during Tuesdays phone reveal.

DanKuhn14

by

Emmanwo8

How the Consumer & Retail Industry is Adapting to Generation Z and Millennial Shoppers

Javier Frausto & Jeeho Yun

by

kperkins2

Cowen Surveys Social Media Impact on Consumer Spending Habits

Emmanuella Nwokenkwo & Nikhil Gunderia

by

kperkins2

Jim Cramer Says Target Could Follow in Walmart's Black Friday Footsteps

Jim Cramer talks Walmart's move to stretch out Black Friday and what it could mean for other retailers.

DanKuhn14

by

Emmanwo8

Johnson & Johnson Beats Earnings, Concerns Linger Over COVID-19 Vaccine

Javier Frausto

by

Emmanwo8