Jim Cramer Says Buy Boeing's Equity, Not the Bonds

Boeing is, according to CNBC, considering a bond offering.

CNBC's David Faber cited sources in his report.

So, what does Jim Cramer think? Well, he apparently got a phone call from Boeing's CFO right as he was taping StreetLightning with TheStreet's Katherine Ross.

Following the report, Boeing shares are up in intraday trading.

And this report comes a day after Cramer sat down with Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun after earnings.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every aspect of our business, including airline customer demand, production continuity and supply chain stability," said CEO David Calhoun in Boeing's earnings release.

The company said its loss per share for the quarter came in at $1.70, exceeding the expected loss of $1.60. The company reported a profit of $3.16 during the same period in 2019.

