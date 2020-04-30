StreetLightning
Top Stories
Stock Picks
Investing Advice
News

Jim Cramer Says Buy Boeing's Equity, Not the Bonds

Katherine Ross

Boeing is, according to CNBC, considering a bond offering.

CNBC's David Faber cited sources in his report.

So, what does Jim Cramer think? Well, he apparently got a phone call from Boeing's CFO right as he was taping StreetLightning with TheStreet's Katherine Ross.

Following the report, Boeing shares are up in intraday trading. 

And this report comes a day after Cramer sat down with Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun after earnings.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every aspect of our business, including airline customer demand, production continuity and supply chain stability," said CEO David Calhoun in Boeing's earnings release.

The company said its loss per share for the quarter came in at $1.70, exceeding the expected loss of $1.60. The company reported a profit of $3.16 during the same period in 2019.

Watch the full video above for Jim Cramer's full take.

Want to know what Jim Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are thinking about the markets and the stocks they're watching? Sign up on Action Alerts PLUS for more.

Cramer and the team are weighing in on what members need to know about the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the market. Here's how you can recap his entire April show.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Issuing Guidance Would Have Been 'Ludicrous,' Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer breaks down how to approach Apple stock after earnings.

Daniel Kuhn

Jim Cramer: Amazon is Like a Country, Needs 'Taxation System'

Jim Cramer breaks down how to approach Amazon stock after earnings.

Daniel Kuhn

Jim Cramer: Chevron Needs Oil Rally to Maintain Dividend

Jim Cramer weighs in on Chevron and Exxon.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Humira Was 'Incredible' in AbbVie's Earnings

Let's go over Jim Cramer's thoughts on AbbVie.

Katherine Ross

Moderna Is '6 Months Ahead of Everyone Else,' Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer weighs in on Moderna.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Clorox Was 'Unbelievable'

Clorox posted earnings. Here's what Jim Cramer's thinking about the stock.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Coronavirus Worst Case Scenario Assumes Everyone Else Is Wrong

Jim Cramer weighs in on how long the pandemic could last.

Katherine Ross

Vaccine Could Speed Up Coronavirus Timeline, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer gives an update on his thoughts on the markets going into next week.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Consumers Will Go Out When States Reopen

Many states are beginning to reopen, what does Jim Cramer think about it?

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: The Market Is 'Right' to Be Down

Here's what Jim Cramer is watching in the markets.

Katherine Ross