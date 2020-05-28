StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: Boeing's 737 Production Restart 'More Important Than People Realize'

Katherine Ross

On Wednesday, Boeing announced that it has resumed production of its troubled 737 MAX aircraft at its Renton, Wash. factory.

The move comes as Boeing separately announced it is cutting 6,770 jobs, citing the COVID-19 pandemic’s “devastating impact on the airline industry.” 

The 737 Max production has started up again “at a low rate,” according to a company statement. The company halted production in January, even before the COVID-19 pandemic brought global travel to a standstill.

Boeing closed down all of its plane production in late March as the coronavirus pandemic accelerated and states began ordering residents to shelter in place. Production of other models resumed in late April.

Orders for new aircraft and services have dried up in the wake of the collapse in global travel. Boeing reported no orders for new planes in April and said existing customers are cancelling or delaying orders.

“We’ve been on a continuous journey to evolve our production system and make it even stronger,” Walt Odisho, vice president and general manager of the 737 program for Boeing, said in a statement.

Jim Cramer breaks down why this is a good thing for Boeing and what it means going forward. Cramer said the restart is "more important than people realize" in the video above. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Own Dollar General Stock, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer takes a look at Dollar General earnings and how he plans to approach the stock going forward.

Daniel Kuhn

Salesforce Earnings Preview: What Jim Cramer Is Watching

Salesforce is slated to report earnings after the bell. Here's what Jim Cramer will be watching.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Likes Way Dollar Tree Looks

Jim Cramer weighs in on Dollar Tree after it reported earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Trump Reduced U.S. Dependence on China

Has President Trump reduced U.S. dependence on China? Jim Cramer breaks down the latest on U.S.- China relations.

Katherine Ross

American Airlines Proposed Job Cuts Shocked Jim Cramer: Video

American Airlines has announced major job cuts down the pipeline. Here's what Jim Cramer is thinking.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer Is Watching Regeneron

Should investors start looking to invest in coronavirus treatments instead of vaccines? Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: 'Too Much Demand' to Think Elon Musk Has to Cut Tesla Prices

Is Tesla lowering the price of Model 3's in China a positive sign? Jim Cramer weighs in.

Katherine Ross

Watch Jim Cramer Tell President Trump to Walk Away from Twitter

Here's what Jim Cramer thinks about President Donald Trump's threats to regulate Twitter.

Daniel Kuhn

Disney Needs More Than Temperature Checks to Reopen, Jim Cramer Says

Can Disney reopen safely? Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Southwest Shouldn't Be Up 2 Days in a Row

Is now the time to buy Southwest or other airlines? Jim Cramer weighs in.

Katherine Ross