737 MAX Is Boeing's Saving Grace, Jim Cramer Says

Katherine Ross

A Boeing customer after a key 737 MAX customer said it would delay, but not cancel, parts of a 113 order for the grounded 737 MAX. 

SMBC Aviation Capital, a Japanese-owned aircraft leasing company based in Dublin, said it would defer the delivery of 68 737 MAX jets, which have been grounded by regulators around the world for more than a year following fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, until at least 2025.

The order confirmation followed a financial agreement between Boeing and Germany's TUI Group (TUIFY) that provides compensation for delayed 737 MAX deliveries but keeps most of the order book intact, for Europe's biggest travel and holiday company. CEO Peter Barrett said he doesn't expect any order cancellations at this point, and noted he's seeing 'green shoots' of renewed demand from customers in Asia.

Between the pandemic and the grounding of the 737 MAX, Boeing has been hit hard in the past year. 

So, following the pandemic, will the 737 MAX be Boeing's saving grace?

Jim Cramer said yes. "I believe the 737 is going to be fixed in the next three months." Cramer said. 

Watch the video above for more.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

