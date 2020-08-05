StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: Beyond Meat Is an 'Ethos Stock'

Katherine Ross

Beyond Meat reported a wider-than-expected loss in the second quarter.

The company registered an adjusted net loss of $1.2 million in the latest quarter, or 2 cents per share, swinging from adjusted net income of $2.3 million, or 5 cents per share in the year-earlier period.

Analysts predicted an adjusted loss of 1 cent per share for the latest quarter.

Costs included $5.9 million associated with product repacking activities attributable to Covid-19, $1.6 million in product donations for the company’s Covid-19 relief campaign, and $1.5 million of early debt extinguishment.

Revenue jumped 69% to $113.3 million in the latest quarter from $67.3 million last year. The latest total far exceeded analysts’ projection of $99.2 million.

“Growth in net revenue was primarily due to an increase in volume sold, partially offset by lower net price per pound driven by the company’s strategic investments in promotional activity,” the company said in a statement. “Growth in volume sold was driven mainly by increased retail channel sales…”

Beyond Meat posted an unadjusted net loss of $10.2 million, or 16 cents a share, in the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $9.4 million, or 24 cents, a share in the year-ago quarter. The FactSet analyst consensus had called for a 2-cent-a-share loss for the latest quarter.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here. 

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Earnings: What Jim Cramer Needs to See - LIVE NOW

Jim Cramer's going live to talk all things Apple on July 30 at 10:30 A.M. Here's how to watch.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

When Jim Cramer Would Buy Disney Stock

Jim Cramer talks Disney+ and when he thinks the tide will turn for Disney.

DanKuhn14

Why Jim Cramer Is Sick of CVS Stock

Jim Cramer discusses CVS Health following its earnings report Wednesday.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says You Gotta Wait to Buy Apple

Jim Cramer weighs in on Apple and his approach following a Bank of America downgrade.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Activision Blizzard Wasn't Good Enough Versus Take-Two

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Activision Blizzard, comparing its earnings report to recent results from Take-Two.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Novavax Is in the Running for a COVID-19 Vaccine

Jim Cramer weighs in on Novavax.

Katherine Ross

What Stimulus Means for Jobs Report

What Jim Cramer thinks of the ADP numbers and what he's watching heading into the jobs report Friday.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says U.S. Is in 'Hell' With COVID-19

Jim Cramer weighs in on the rising case counts of COVID-19 across the world.

Katherine Ross

3 Stocks to Buy During Hurricane Season

Jim Cramer has some advice for investors watching hurricane season.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Calls BP 'Dumb as Plywood'

Jim Cramer says BP did 'a stupid thing' when it reported earnings.

DanKuhn14