Beyond Meat has unveiled a deal in China with food distributor Sinodis.

Sinodis is part of the French dairy maker and distributor Savencia, importing foods to 4,500 wholesalers, restaurant chains, and hotels in China.

Beyond Meat has made a concerted effort to expand in China. The company said recently that in its most recent quarter, it was able to double revenue from a year earlier.

Beyond Meat has also announced that it would be featured in Yum China brands in the Asian country.

Yum China Holdings' KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut locations will start serving Beyond Meat menu items in limited runs starting Wednesday.

"We see great potential for the plant-based-meat market in China," Yum China Chief Executive Joey Wat said in a statement.

Jim Cramer has long been a fan of Beyond Meat, so what does he think of this new deal?

"I think this is incredibly bullish, because the Chinese really do have a problem with the food chain. they have a problem with cows," said Cramer.

