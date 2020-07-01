StreetLightning
Jim Cramer Says Beyond Meat's Alibaba Partnership Is 'Reason to Buy Beyond'

Katherine Ross

Beyond Meat announced Wednesday that it will begin selling its plant-based burger patties in China through a partnership with Alibaba.

The patties will be sold through Alibaba's 'Freshhippo' food markets, starting with around 50 Shanghai-based outlets this weekend. 

By September, Beyond Meat said, it hopes to have its products on the shelves of around 100 stores as it expands into retail markets outside of the United States.

“We know that retail will be a critical part of our success in China, and we’re pleased to mark this early milestone within a few months of our market entry,” said Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown. “Following recent food-service announcements with Starbucks, KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell in China, as well as our distribution partnership with Sinodis, expanding into retail is the natural next step in building our market presence.”

The company has been facing pressure after a tweet resurfaced from April where McDonald's confirmed that it had phased out testing of a Beyond Meat plant-based burger in parts of Canada.

Jim Cramer recently interviewed Beyond's private rival, Impossible after the latter announced a partnership with Starbucks.

Read more about that interview here. 

Watch the video above to see what Cramer has to say about the Beyond Meat partnership.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
