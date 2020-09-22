TheStreet
Jim Cramer: Bernstein's Amazon Upgrade Was 'Very Well Thought Out'

Katherine Ross

Bernstein analysts boosted their rating on the world's biggest online retailer amid the ongoing expansion of its logistics network.

Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik lifted his rating on Amazon to 'outperform' from 'market perform', arguing the group will continue to increase its dominant position in online commerce -- it has a 20% hold on U.S. online sales at present -- even as consumers return to physical stores in the autumn months, thanks in part to its investments in one-day shipping and its growth in the food and grocery market.

Cloud computing and advertising, the second and third of the group's three major revenue pools, were also cited as positives for near-term performance.

Digital commerce has “permanently inflected”, Shmulik said, while the pandemic has "pulled forward secular trends, from e-commerce to digital advertising and Cloud, with Amazon as a primary beneficiary across all three revenue pools."

Amazon posted record second-quarter profits in late July, on sales of nearly $90 billion, even as COVID-related costs jumped to $4 billion, including cleaning supplies and protective gear for its drivers and warehouse workers, and $700 million more linked to wage increases.

