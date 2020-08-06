StreetLightning
Jim Cramer: I Like Bausch, But Bristol-Myers Is Better

Katherine Ross

Bausch announced Thursday that it planned to spin off its Bausch & Lomb eye-care division into a separate business.

Bausch said the new group, which will include Bausch Health's global vision care, surgical, consumer and ophthalmic Rx businesses, would likely be reporting as a stand-alone division by the first quarter of next year. It generated $4.9 billion in revenue over the course of 2019, the company said.

"We are committed to taking action to unlock what we see as unrecognized value in Bausch Health shares, and we believe that separating our business into two highly focused, stand-alone companies is the way to accomplish that goal," Chief Executive Joseph Papa said in a statement.

"Four years ago, we initiated a multiphase plan, first to stabilize and then to transform Bausch Health into a company positioned to deliver long-term organic growth," he continued. 

The group also reported second-quarter earnings that included a loss of 92 cents per share on weaker-than-expected revenue of $1.66 billion as coronavirus lockdown orders kept customers at home and hammered eye-care sales. 

"We have divested approximately $4 billion of non-core assets, paid down over $8 billion of debt, resolved numerous legacy legal issues and managed a loss of exclusivity on an approximately $1.4 billion product portfolio, while also investing in R&D, new product launches­­ and core franchises with attractive growth opportunities," said Papa.

So, why does Jim Cramer like Bristol-Myers more? Watch the video above for more. 

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

