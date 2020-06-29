StreetLightning
Jim Cramer: Common Stock of Bankrupt Companies Is Worthless

Katherine Ross

Chesapeake Energy has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas.

"We are fundamentally resetting Chesapeake's capital structure and business to address our legacy financial weaknesses and capitalize on our substantial operational strengths," said CEO Doug Lawler, adding that it would come out of the bankruptcy "stronger."

Chesapeake intends to use the bankruptcy proceedings to cut around $7 billion in debt, shore up its balance sheet and restructure its legacy contractual obligations to build a "sustainable" business, said the company, noting that it will operate as ordinary during the Ch. 11 processes.

As part of its "restructuring support agreement," Chesapeake is securing $925 million in "debtor-in-possession" financing from some lenders under the company's revolving credit facility.

The company says the financing package will give it the resources needed to pay its operations during the Ch. 11 reorganization proceedings. Chesapeake and some lenders have also agreed to the principal terms of $2.5 billion in exit financing. In addition, it has secured noteholders to backstop a $600 million rights offering upon exit, it said in a statement.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss.

