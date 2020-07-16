Jim Cramer: Bank of America Is a Great Digital Operation

Bank of America posted a second-quarter profit that was roughly half of what it earned a year ago and warned that it was bracing for substantial loan losses amid the coronavirus pandemic that has temporarily stalled what banks see is a pending wave of consumer and business loan defaults.

Bank of America said it earned $3.5 billion, or 37 cents a share, roughly half the $7.3 billion, or 74 cents a share, it earned in the comparable year-ago period. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting earnings of 28 cents a share.

Revenue net of interest expense fell 3% to $22.3 billion from $23.1 billion a year ago.

Provisions for credit losses, meanwhile, a measure of what the bank expects to potentially write off in soured loans and other investments, rose to $5.1 billion, the bulk of which was driven by a $4 billion reserve build, the bank said. That was on top of the nearly $4.8 billion it set aside at the end of its first quarter.

Calling it “the most tumultuous period since the Great Depression,” CEO Brian Moynihan said in a statement that “strong capital markets results provided an important counterbalance to the Covid-19-related impacts on our consumer business.”

So, what was Jim Cramer's takeaway?

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos on TheStreet and Jim Cramer