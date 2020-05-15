Jim Cramer: Buy Applied Materials After Earnings

How did Applied Materials do this quarter?

Well, Jim Cramer has a different view than some.

But let's go over the numbers.

The company reported a 12% increase in revenue year over year to $3.96 billion while earnings rose 27% year over year to 89 cents per share.

Analysts, however, were expecting the company to report earnings of 95 cents per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.

"As we navigate the challenges created by COVID-19, we have rallied the company around safety, productivity, and keeping our customers and the industry moving forward,” said Gary Dickerson president and CEO. “While the situation remains fluid, based on the visibility we have today, our supply chain is recovering, and underlying demand for our semiconductor equipment and services remains robust.”

As most companies are doing, Applied Materials withdrew its second-quarter guidance in March due to the coronavirus outbreak causing disruptions to the company's supply chain and manufacturing operations.

TheStreet's Tony Owusu noted, "Semiconductor equipment stocks have faced headwinds since the U.S. Commerce Department announced new rules on April 27 that would make it more difficult for chip gear vendors to sell equipment to factories that make chips for Chinese companies. Those rules are set to take effect on June 29."

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch More of the Latest Videos from TheStreet and Jim Cramer