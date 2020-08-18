StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: Apple's Not Going to Change Because of Epic

Katherine Ross

Epic has taken aim at Apple's App Store policies. 

Fortnite maker Epic Games served up a high-stakes lawsuit against Apple this week, accusing the tech giant of violating antitrust laws with its App Store fees. And it even released a video mocking Apple's famous "1984" Macintosh ad, implying that the company has betrayed its former ideals and become an oppressive force in the tech ecosystem.

Epic has some leverage in the scenario. Fortnite is among the most heavily-played games in the world, and generated an estimated $1.8 billion in revenue in 2019, according to research firm SuperData, largely through selling add-ons and in-app purchases. And it's a worldwide cultural phenomenon that recently drew 27 million people to watch a virtual concert by rapper Travis Scott.

Epic, last Thursday, offered a discount on V-Bucks, a virtual digital currency used to buy items in Fortnite, and directing users to buy them directly from Epic rather than through Apple's platform. Apple yanked the game for violating its App Store terms, and Epic responded by filing the antitrust lawsuit. 

TheStreet's Annie Gaus noted that Fortnite was also banned by Alphabet's Google Play, which has similar terms, and Epic sued Google as well.

At the end of the day, Jim Cramer said that Apple is far too powerful to change its ways. His advice? "If you can't beat them, join them," Cramer said. 

From Markman on Tech: Fortnite Will Lose Its Battle with Apple

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
ZevF
ZevF

Fortnite? We still playing that game?

Stock Picks

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Says Fed Minutes Were Excuse to Sell

Jim Cramer says the Federal Reserve didn't say anything new in the July meeting minutes, saying the central bank as been worried 'the whole way.'

Katherine Ross

How Jim Cramer Picks Winners and Losers for Remote Economy

Jim Cramer discusses the future of the office.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Wishes Tesla Stock Would Slow Down

Jim Cramer wishes Tesla's run to $2,000 would slow down, but he will be the first to say, "you don't give speeding tickets to stocks."

DanKuhn14

by

Aquiles

Wait to Make Move on TJX Stock, Jim Cramer Says

Why Jim Cramer is waiting to decide what to do with TJX stock after dismal earnings.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Says Regeneron Stock Is a 'Buy Here'

Jim Cramer likes the Regeneron and Roche news. Here's why.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Johnson & Johnson Is 'Boosting Its Drug Pipeline'

Jim Cramer discusses the Johnson & Johnson deal to buy Momenta.

Katherine Ross

Stimulus Shutdown Could Make July the Economic Peak: Cramer

Jim Cramer weighs in on the market and what's keeping bulls up at night.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer's Top Stock Pick for Democratic Sweep

Jim Cramer's green thumb has him giving Generation Grow a second look.

DanKuhn14

Why Jim Cramer Gave up on Kohl's Stock

Jim Cramer says Kohl's simply no longer has a reason for being around.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer: We Need a Stimulus Bill 'So Badly'

Jim Cramer weighs in on USPS.

Katherine Ross