Jim Cramer: Apple's Not Going to Change Because of Epic

Fortnite maker Epic Games served up a high-stakes lawsuit against Apple this week, accusing the tech giant of violating antitrust laws with its App Store fees. And it even released a video mocking Apple's famous "1984" Macintosh ad, implying that the company has betrayed its former ideals and become an oppressive force in the tech ecosystem.

Epic has some leverage in the scenario. Fortnite is among the most heavily-played games in the world, and generated an estimated $1.8 billion in revenue in 2019, according to research firm SuperData, largely through selling add-ons and in-app purchases. And it's a worldwide cultural phenomenon that recently drew 27 million people to watch a virtual concert by rapper Travis Scott.

Epic, last Thursday, offered a discount on V-Bucks, a virtual digital currency used to buy items in Fortnite, and directing users to buy them directly from Epic rather than through Apple's platform. Apple yanked the game for violating its App Store terms, and Epic responded by filing the antitrust lawsuit.

TheStreet's Annie Gaus noted that Fortnite was also banned by Alphabet's Google Play, which has similar terms, and Epic sued Google as well.

At the end of the day, Jim Cramer said that Apple is far too powerful to change its ways. His advice? "If you can't beat them, join them," Cramer said.

